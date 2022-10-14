Centennial defeated Rogers 101-85 on Thursday evening, giving the Cougars a 2-4 record. Event winners for the Cougars were Sophia Nguyen (individual medley, 2:21.65), Jaden Ruegsegger (50 freestyle, 25.70), Kathryn Woelfel (diving, 233.50), and Lauren Kajer (100 freestyle, 59.81). The Cougars had the top three divers with Rylie McCulloch (194.55) second and Melanie Bjerketvedt (183.) third. Centennial won the medley relay Brooke Halverson, Laura Zebell, Ruegsegger and Abigail Stang (2:03.72) and the 200 freestyle relay with Kajer, Brooke Halverson, Nguyen, and Ruegsegger (1:46.52).

