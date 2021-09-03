The Centennial swimmers won their Northwest Suburban Conference dual meet opener over Anoka 98-88 at home Thursday evening. Individual swim winners for the Cougars were Calla Kamish (medley, 1:56.57, and backstroke, 1:03.57), Raylynn Robeck (individual medley, 2:19.66, and butterfly, 1:00.99), Jaden Ruegsegger (50 freestyle, 25.98), and Laura Zebell (breaststroke, 1:15.20). The Cougars were one-two in diving with Kathryn Woelfel (216.70) and Rylie McCulloch (167.30). The medley relay team of Kamish, Zebell, Robeck and Ruegsegger won in 1:56.57.

