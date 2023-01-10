Centennial placed fifth of 12 teams in the Fargo Border Battle meet Saturday. Fargo Davies was champion.
Cougar senior Max Scheuer placed third in points as he won the backstroke (1:00.20) and took second in individual medley (2:03.47).
George Atkinson was sixth in the 200 free and seventh in butterfly. Alex Larkin was eighth in backstroke and butterfly.
Tyler Celotta placed eighth in diving, Joseph Murray 10th in 50 free, Benno Schuhbauer 11th in backstroke, Isaac Nguyen 12th in IM, and Ben Condon 12th in 100 free. Top relay finish was the medley team of Atkinson, Scheurer, Larkin and Condon placing fourth (1:45.07).
The Cougars (3-0 in duals) beat Champlin Park 110-76 there on Thursday. Event winners were Condon (500 free, 5:32.15), Scheurer (backstroke, 1:00.50), Talen Greeson-Stormoen (breaststroke, 1:16.32), and all three relays with Caleb Cregan, Nguyen, Scheurer, Murray, Larkin, Condon and Jacob Taylor contributing.
