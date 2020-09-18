Centennial is 4-0 in dual meets after defeating Spring Lake Park 98-80 at home Thursday evening.
“After a very good week of practice, the girls performed very well, winning 10 out of the 12 events, and winning their fourth meet in a row,” coach Pete Crawford said. “As a team there were 59 seasonal best performances.”
Individual event winners for the Cougars were Katelyn Smith in the 200 freestyle (2:07.56), Calla Kamish in individual medley (2:19.68) and backstroke (1:03.21), Layni Andrle in 50 freestyle (25.62) and 500 freestyle (5:25.93), Kathryn Woelfel in diving (210.75), Maddie Fuller in butterfly (1:04.41), and Laura Zabell in breaststroke (1:15.50).
The Cougars had three of the top four in diving with Rylie McCulloch second (195.85) and Mia Wang fourth (170.80). Also placing second were Janessa Sandvold in 100 and 200 free, Fuller in IM, Kayley Magnuson in butterfly and backstroke, and Kaitlyn Smith in the 500.
First-place relays were Kamish, Andrle, Fuller and Sandvold in both the medley (1:58.58) and 400 free (3:54.32).
Next week will be the biggest test of the season for the girls, Crawford said, going to undefeated Anoka on Tuesday night and hosting a good Maple Grove team Thursday night.
