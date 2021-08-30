The Centennial Cougars opened with a third place finish among six teams at the Northwest Suburban Conference relays at Elk River on Thursday. Elk River scored 332, Maple Grove 328, Centennial 320, Anoka 296, Robbinsdale/Armstrong 282, and Coon Rapids 238. “I was very pleased. Centennial is going to have a fabulous year in a very competitive NWSC,” coach Pete Crawford said. The Cougars' diving contingent of Maddie Haider, Kate Woelfel and Rylie McCulloch that took first place by 120 points over second-place Anoka. The Cougars won the 400 butterfly relay with Raylynn Robeck, Lucy Dropps, Laura Zebell and Lauren Kajer.

