max

Max Scheurer, shown here an earlier meet, won individual medley and breaststroke.

 Bruce Strand

Centennial was runner-up in the Section 7AA meet, led by senior Max Scheurer nabbing two golds, and advanced to the state meet in three events, in action at Coon Rapids  ending Saturday.

Team scoring was Duluth East 513, Centennial 310, Forest Lake 262, Andover 246, Anoka 234, Blaine 227, Coon Rapids 221 and Cambridge-Isanti 67.

