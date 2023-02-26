Centennial was runner-up in the Section 7AA meet, led by senior Max Scheurer nabbing two golds, and advanced to the state meet in three events, in action at Coon Rapids ending Saturday.
Team scoring was Duluth East 513, Centennial 310, Forest Lake 262, Andover 246, Anoka 234, Blaine 227, Coon Rapids 221 and Cambridge-Isanti 67.
Scheurer was section champion in individual medley in 2:01.87 and breaststroke in 58.75. He also advanced to state with the medley relay that placed second in 1:44.53 with sophomore Caleb Cregan (butterfly), Scheurer (backstroke), and seniors George Atkinson (breaststroke) and Ben Condon (freestyle).
Also reaching the section finals were Condon, placing third in the 100 freestyle (50.34) and seventh in the 200 free (1:56.97); Atkinson, fourth in backstroke (57.37) and seventh in butterfly (55.96); Cregen, sixth in backstroke (59.48); Joseph Murray, seventh in 50 freestyle (23.45); Garrett Clark, seventh in the 500 free (5:25.58); and Benno Schuhbauer, eighth in the IM (2:13.82).
State swimming preliminaries will be held Friday and finals Saturday, each beginning 6 p.m., at the University of Minnesota.
