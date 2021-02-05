The Centennial swimmers beat Andover 97-83 at home Thursday evening. The Cougars (2-1) had first-places by Aidan Gillen (200 free, 1:58.49, and 100 free, 512.99), Liam Gulaid (individual medley, 2:16.36, and 500 free, 5:30.49), Hunter Belting (50 free, 22.77), and Matt Scheurer (breaststroke, 1:06.22). The Cougar won the 200 freestyle relay with Belting, Josh Washburn, Gillen and Gulaid in 1:36.60 and the 400 free relay with Gillen, Gulaid, George Atkinson and Belting in 3:32.64.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.