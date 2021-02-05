The Centennial swimmers beat Andover 97-83 at home Thursday evening. The Cougars (2-1) had first-places by Aidan Gillen (200 free, 1:58.49, and 100 free, 512.99), Liam Gulaid (individual medley, 2:16.36, and 500 free, 5:30.49), Hunter Belting (50 free, 22.77), and Matt Scheurer (breaststroke, 1:06.22). The Cougar won the 200 freestyle relay with Belting, Josh Washburn, Gillen and Gulaid in 1:36.60 and the 400 free relay with Gillen, Gulaid, George Atkinson and Belting in 3:32.64.
