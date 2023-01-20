The Andover Huskies edged Centennial 95-91 on Thursday evening at the Huskies home pool at Fred Moore Middle School. 

Double winners for the Cougars were George Atkinson (200 free, 2:02.55, and 500 free, 5:29.15), Max Scheurer (medley,  2:06.64, and breaststroke, 58.02) and Alex Larkin (butterfly, 1:00.41, and backstroke, 1:02.83).

