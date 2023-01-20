The Andover Huskies edged Centennial 95-91 on Thursday evening at the Huskies home pool at Fred Moore Middle School.
Double winners for the Cougars were George Atkinson (200 free, 2:02.55, and 500 free, 5:29.15), Max Scheurer (medley, 2:06.64, and breaststroke, 58.02) and Alex Larkin (butterfly, 1:00.41, and backstroke, 1:02.83).
The Cougars won the medley relay with Caleb Cregan, Scheurer, Larkin, and Joseph Murray (2:11.77) and the 200 freestyle relay with Scheurer, Talen Greeson-Stormoen, Murray, and Atkinson (1:37.98).
Leading Andover was Ryan Mickelborough, who won 50 and 100 sprints and and anchored the decisive 400 free relay win in the final event.
