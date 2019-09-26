A starburst took place in Centennial soccer in 2018 and continues to blaze this fall.
Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson exploded for 29 goals as a junior, leading the Cougars to the state tournament, after being just another face in the crowd his sophomore year, scoring three goals.
The smooth senior forward has rattled the nets with 14 more goals in 11 games this season for the 9-2 Cougars.
“Demetrius is the best shooter I’ve had in 20 years coaching,” said Jeff Ottosen. “He actually aims the ball. Very few players can do that, even in college and pro.”
Asked what percentage of the time he hits the open spot in the net he’s aiming for, Bernardy-Nelson said, “I’d say eighty, eighty-five percent.”
Ottosen agrees: “If he sees an open spot, the other team doesn’t have a chance.”
Such high accuracy does not come naturally. While he’s blessed with speed and fluidity, shooting is honed with endless practice.
“In the back of his car, there’s a whole bunch worn-out soccer balls, from working out on his own,” Ottosen said. “He is a throwback. He gets to practice early and stays late.”
Bernardy-Nelson notched four goals as a freshman on a 7-9-1 team. When he didn’t take a step forward as a sophomore, and went scoreless his first two games as a junior, his coaches detected unfulfilled potential.
“We had a conversation with him, about what he wants to be,” Ottosen said. “Since then he’s been unstoppable.”
Bernardy-Nelson started to be a fanatic about shooting between his sophomore and junior years, with his club team, St. Croix, where the winner of the shooting drills “didn’t have to take part in the fitness drills.”
The trunk of his Monte Carlo currently holds 23 soccer balls.
“Every day, I shoot. I bring them all so I can keep shooting,” said Bernardy-Nelson, who peppers one side of the net, then the other, then the top corners and bottom corners, moving on to the next target only after he’s satisfied with hitting his spots at each.
His 29 goals last year ranked No. 4 in the state overall and No. 2 among Class 2A schools. He’s attacking a little less this year — Ottosen said he’s urging him to shoot more and pass less — and he ranks 12th overall, fifth in Class 2A.
This year’s Cougar squad boasts not only an ace scorer but one of the best defenses in the state, currently riding six straight shutouts. The star shooter enjoys doing his part defensively by winning balls and blocking long passes.
He’s a year-round player. His new club team, Salvo, will play in Kansas City in November, after the prep season. He has played throughout the midwest, and in Arizona and Florida, in past summers.
Soccer started for him at age three.
“My parents wanted to get me in a sport so I would lose some of the energy I had,” he explained. “I could never sit still.”
They also entered him in hockey and football as a youngster, but in both sports you play in shifts. He was too restless for that.
“I stuck with soccer because then I could always be on the field,” he said. “I liked soccer a lot more anyway.”
Ottosen has noticed that, too.
“On the soccer field is where he enjoys life most.”
