Any hopes for salvaging part of the high school spring sports season were dashed last Thursday, when the Minnesota State High School League canceled all activities and athletics for the rest of the school year, in response to an an executive order issued by Gov. Tim Walz.
The decision — the first time in state history a prep sports season has been canceled — was made with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.
“This difficult decision was one we had hoped we would not need to make,” said Erich Martens, MSHSL Executive Director. “Our activities and athletics offer so much to so many students and their school communities.”
Martens added: “Our work will continue in providing leadership and guidance for our member schools and will soon turn to the summer and planning for a return to participation this fall. At this time, everything we can do to slow the spread and impacts of COVID-19 will help ensure the health of all, and will most certainly increase the chances that programming for students can return.”
Quad News contacted coaches for responses.
“The news is very sad,” said tennis coach Dan Haertl. “I was not surprised, based on the dangers the virus still presents … I have been coaching for 34 years, and played high school and college sports, I never imagined this could happen.”
Bruce Strand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.