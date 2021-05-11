Lacrosse: Cougar teams stay unbeaten
Both Centennial lacrosse teams won their lone game last week against Andover on Monday to stay undefeated. The Cougar girls (7-0) edged Andover 8-7 as goalkeeper Peyton Brezny stopped 12 of 19 shots. Neila Haney, junior midfielder, tallied four goals. Ella O’Hearn added two goals and Alyssa Levine and Anna Jarpey one each. Caitlyn Klein notched three for Andover. The Cougar boys (4-0) routed the Huskies 14-0, allowing just three shots on goal. Dylan Zuk and Matt Clough netted three goals each and Justin Schuffenhauer had two.
Boys golf: Cougars 6th of 13 in conference meet
The Centennial boys golfers placed sixth of 13 teams in a Northwest Suburban Conference meet last Wednesday at The Refuge in Oak Grove. Nick Nelson ranked sixth individually with 75 as the Cougars turned in a 320 score. Maple Grove won with 298. Caden Lick shot 79, and Carter Korkowski and Brody Pass shot 83s. All are juniors. Previously, the Cougars placed ninth with 333 in the conference opener at Links at Northfork, and 326 for fourth place in the second meet, at Golden Valley Country Club. After three of seven meets, the Cougars hold seventh place.
Track: Cougar sprinters win in Osseo meet
The Centennial girls placed third among five teams and the boys were fifth in a track meet on Thursday in Osseo, won by the Spring Lake Park girls and Moorhead boys. In the girls meet, Emily Anderson won the 100 dash (12.82) and the 200 (27.40). Addison Van Zee was second in the 400 and fourth in the 100. Abby Wood won the 1600 (5:40) with Lauren Swanson second, Tatum Liebke fourth and Julia Zalewski fifth. Wood and Liebke placed 2-3 in the 3200. Placing fourth were Zalewski in the 800 and Alyssa Draheim in high jump. The Cougars boys also had the top sprinter as Landen Liu won the 100 (11.24) and 200 (22.15). Jonathan Pattie took second in the 1600 and fifth in the 3200. Charles Bolkcom was third in pole vault. Owen Kellems was fifth in 300 hurdles.
