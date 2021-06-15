Lacrosse: Cougar girls, boys fall in section semifinals
The Centennial lacrosse teams suffered close losses in the Section 7 semifinals on Monday, June 7, ending their seasons. The Cougar girls lost to Andover 16-14 and finished with a 12-3 record. Callie Cody notched five goals, and Ellie O’Hearn and Neila Haney three each, for the Cougars. The Centennial boys lost to Chisago Lakes 12-11, and finished with an 11-3 record. (Scoring statistics not available.)
Baseball: Cougars place 3rd in section, finish 18-7
The Centennial Cougars finished third in the Section 7AAAA baseball tournament after drubbing Coon Rapids 13-2 and losing to Forest Lake 14-4 on Monday, June 7 in Anoka.
The Cougars finished 18-7 overall. They were 3-2 in the section, with both losses to the Rangers, who lost to Andover in the final.
Jake Slipka’s bases-loaded home run ended the game against Coon Rapids (7-17), capping an eight-run sixth inning. Slipka also doubled twice, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs. Xander Streit and Will Whelan each belted a two-run double. Chase Granzow pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, and Hunter Belting got the last seven outs, four by strikeout.
Forest Lake (15-12) had a 10-run second inning against the Cougars on four hits, five walks, a hit-by-pitch and two errors. The Rangers totaled nine hits and 10 walks against five Cougar hurlers, with Belting, the starter, taking the loss. Nine Cougars had one hit each, including Brendan Hemr’s two-run homer, Danny Howell’s RBI triple and Chase Granzow’s RBI double.
— Bruce Strand
