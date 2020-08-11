Some fall sports given go-ahead

Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.