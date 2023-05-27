Maple Grove’s Maddie Whilm won a pitchers duel over Centennial’s Riley O’Connell as the top-seeded Crimson edged the Cougars 2-0 on Friday in the Section 5AAAA tournament. In a duel of the two 2-0 teams in the tournament, Whilm stuck out 12 batters and gave up just two hits and three walks. O’Connell lost despite a three-hitter with two walks. She struck out three. Centennial loaded the bases in the fourth with a double by Celsi Burn and two walks but Whilm retired O’Connell on a pop-up for the third out. Maple Grove got both runs in the fifth inning. Maple Grove is 20-0, including a 6-0 win over the Cougars (13-9) in conference play.
Softball: Whilm, Crimson foil Cougars, O'Connell 2-0 in section
