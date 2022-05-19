In a duel of conference champions, St. Anthony beat Centennial for the second time in a week, this time much closer, 2-1 on Wednesday in the regular season finale. (St. Anthony beat the Cougars 9-0 on May 13.) Huskies pitchers Stella Kiemele and Ellie Peterson combined for a two-hitter with eight strikeouts Wednesday. Centennial’s Riley O’Connell struck out eight and gave up five hits and two runs (one earned). O’Connell’s RBI single in the fourth tied the score 1-1. Centennial (14-5 overall) won the Northwest Suburban title with a 14-1 mark. St. Anthony (17-1 overall) won the Tri-Metro with a 5-0 mark. Centennial will start sectionals on Tuesday. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.