In a duel of conference champions, St. Anthony beat Centennial for the second time in a week, this time much closer, 2-1 on Wednesday in the regular season finale. (St. Anthony beat the Cougars 9-0 on May 13.) Huskies pitchers Stella Kiemele and Ellie Peterson combined for a two-hitter with eight strikeouts Wednesday. Centennial’s Riley O’Connell struck out eight and gave up five hits and two runs (one earned). O’Connell’s RBI single in the fourth tied the score 1-1. Centennial (14-5 overall) won the Northwest Suburban title with a 14-1 mark. St. Anthony (17-1 overall) won the Tri-Metro with a 5-0 mark. Centennial will start sectionals on Tuesday.
Softball: St. Anthony nips Cougars 2-1 in regular season finale
- By Bruce Strand
