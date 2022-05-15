A home run from an unlikely source settled a pitchers duel in favor of the Centennial Cougars over the Rockford Rockets, 3-2, in a clash of ranked teams Saturday evening.
Celsi Burn, a junior who was 1-for-16 for the season when she stepped into the batters box with one out in the seventh, crushed a high pitch from Rockford ace Makayla Granule for a towering, no-doubt homer to left-center field. She circled the bases beaming, with her arms up as she neared third base, and got the typical hero’s welcome from the whole team at home.
“Her first one (homer). In fact, it’s her first year in softball,” coach Rick Thomas said. “But she almost hit one out in previous at-bat, too. It was caught about five feet from the fence in center.”
Burn, a left-fielder, was in the lineup because the regular starter was ill, Thomas added. But she had the only two hard-hit balls all game off Graunke.
She has played in the youth program since she was little, Thomas said, but this is the first year she registered for the school team.
Riley O’Connell, Centennial freshman, pitched the distance for the Cougars and picked up her eighth win against no losses, allowing seven hits, no walks and no earned runs.
The senior ace of the staff, Helene Krage, has missed five games with an ankle sprain, but lucky for the Cougars, they have a very capable alternative.
“Riley,” Thomas said, “is really going to be a star.”
Centennial, ranked sixth in Class 4A, improved to 13-3. Rockford, ranked sixth in Class 2A, came into the game with an 11-1 record. The two teams met for the first time.
An infield error opened the door for two Cougar runs in the fourth that scored on Jordan Lemire’s sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.
Rockford pulled even in the fifth after loading the bases with none out. O’Connell stuck out two batters on called third strikes, but Kennedy Torborg tapped a soft liner that popped out of the lunging first baseman’s glove and two runners hustled home.
O’Connell pitched out of a first-and-third, no-out jam in the seventh, keeping the score 2-2.
Graunke gave up seven hits and struck out two. Lily Gilmore and Ali Castro each had two of the Cougars’ hits.
The game was one of three played simultaneously at Lexington Memorial Park in Circle Pines as two lower level teams were also in action. The triple header drew hundreds of fans on a pleasant Saturday evening.
