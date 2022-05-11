The top of the lineup provided most of the offense and Riley O’Connell pitched the distance as Centennial thumped Spring Lake Park 8-0 at home Tuesday. Bryn Ruhberg was 3-for-3 (double, RBI, run) and Alexa Just 3-for-4 (double, two RBI’s, two runs) in the top two slots. O’Connell twirled a three-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts, and went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Adrianna Thomas had an RBI hit. Centennial improved to 11-2 overall and 10-1 in the NWSC, tied with Blaine for the lead. The Panthers are 6-8
