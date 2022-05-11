Centennial freshman Riley O’Connell fired a no-hitter and belted a home run, leading the Cougars over No. 5 ranked Forest Lake 7-1 on Monday.
“A great team win. It took everyone to play their role in order to beat a great team like Forest Lake,” said Rick Thomas. “O’Connell is the real deal. She just has that ‘it’ factor.”
O’Connell walked four and struck out seven while going 3-for-4 with a solo homer, walk, and two runs. The run scored on a hit-by-pitch and a throwing error when the runner tried steal third.
Bryn Roberg was 1-for-3 with a two-run double, Alexa Just 2-for-3 (double, RBI), and Lily Gilmore 2-for-4 (RBI, two runs).
The Rangers (11-3) made four errors and gave up five unearned runs behind pitchers Avery Muellner and Hannah Tong.
