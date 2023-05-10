Riley O’Connell tossed a two-hit shutout as Centennial got part Spring Lake Park 2-0 there Tuesday. O’Connell had four walks and seven strikeouts. The Cougars had only four hits and one walk. Lily Renslow belted a solo home run, and Lily Gilmore scored the other run after hitting a double. The Cougars are 7-5 and the Panthers are 8-9.

