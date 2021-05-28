In an exciting conclusion to an outstanding regular season, the Centennial Cougars, ranked No. 2 in the state, beat No. 3 Elk River 3-0 for the Northwest Suburban Conference (NWSC) championship Tuesday evening.
Junior right-hander Helene Krage out-dueled Elk River’s ace lefty Annie Volkers, and delivered a two-run single, leading the host Cougars.
On a sunny, 80-degree May afternoon, fans for both teams packed the bleachers behind home plate and lined the chain link fences down both foul lines. They saw a good one.
Both teams entered the game unbeaten in the NWSC. Centennial finished 13-0, Elk River 12-1, Maple Grove 11-2, and No. 7 ranked Rogers 10-3.
Centennial takes an 18-1 record into sectionals, likely to be the top seed in Section 5AAAA with Maple Grove second. The Cougars will host a semifinal game next Thursday.
Krage hurled a three-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts. Her fielders committed no errors, and center fielder Abby Lohse gave her a big boost, throwing out Volkers at the plate, trying to score on a single, to end the third inning.
Volkers, an Illinois State recruit, matched goose eggs with Krage except for the fifth inning, when an error on a bunt and three Cougar hits produced three runs.
Ella Fidler led off with a double off the fence. Maddie Ringen, trying to bunt Fidler to third, popped it up. Three Elks converged under the ball but seemed confused about who should catch it, and it bounced off one of their gloves.
The runners advanced to second and third, and both scored when Krage rapped a single that glanced off the second baseman’s outstretched glove. Krage was thrown out trying to take second but Alexa Just singled, stole second, and scored on a two-out single by Emma Hopkins.
