Maple Grove tripped Centennial 3-2 in a duel of two of the top Northwest Suburban teams Tuesday at Centennial.
Centennial’s runs came on a two-run homer by Helene Krage, following a double by Alexa Just, tying the score 2-2 in the fourth.
Krage pitched the distance, allowing five hits and one walk, striking out nine.
Maple Grove hurler Maddie Whim quelled the Cougars (2-1) except for the homer, allowing just three hits, striking out 10.
For the Crimson (3-0), Elizabeth Berry hit a solo homer and Dani Strom ripped two doubles, the second of which drove home the decisive run in the sixth.
