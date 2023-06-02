Maple Grove wrapped up the Section 5AAAA championship, turning back the Centennial Cougars 3-1 on Thursday in Maple Grove. The Cougars finished 14-10 including 0-3 against the Crimson and their ace hurler Maddie Whilm. Cougar sophomore Riley O’Connell took the loss despite allowing just three hits and two walks in six innings, striking out six. O’Connell singled and scored the Cougars’ lone run, with Peyton Corbin driving her home with a single in the sixth, closing the deficit to 3-1. Maple Grove (21-2) had two chances to beat the Cougars, who were defending champions, once.
