Celsi Burn sparked Centennial to a 5-4 win over Rogers on Monday at National Sports Center in Blaine. Burns broke a 4-4 tie with a solo home run in the sixth inning and finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases. Riley O’Connell pitched for the Cougars (1-1), allowing six hits and one walk, striking out eight. She had a double and RBI at the plate. Lily Gilmore was 2-for-3 with a double. Alexis Young hit a two-run homer for Rogers, and Olivia Ohme was 2-for-4 with a triple. Kayla O’Keefe and Brianna Ness pitched.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.