Centennial is 4-4 after losing to Elk River 4-3 on Tuesday. Riley O’Connell took the loss, allowing seven hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out 12. Jordan Lemire rapped a two-run double in the first, and knocked in the other run in the seventh with a ground out. Celsi Burn and O’Connell were each 2-for-4 and Lily Cummans 2-for-3.

