Centennial (3-1) took a 4-0 first-inning lead and defeated Blaine 8-4 there Tuesday. Riley O’Connell gave up just four hits but also five walks and four unearned runs as the Cougars made four errors. She wiggled out of two bases-loaded jams, one with two strikeouts, another with a home-to-first double play started by third baseman Brooke Helseth. Lily Gilmore went 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple and scored twice. Helseth and Celsi Burn each delivered an RBI single. Emma Edwards rapped a two-run double for Blaine.
