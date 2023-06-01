Centennial stayed alive in the Section 5AAAA tournament with a 6-1 victory over Spring Lake Park on Tuesday. Riley O’Connell, sophomore right-hander, limited the Panthers to five hits and two walks while striking out eight batters. Centennial had just five hits and one walk off Meghan Harcus and Ariel Xiong. Delivering RBI hits were Peyton Corbin (a double) and Adrianna Thomas (a single). Jordan LeMire had two RBI’s on a sac fly and ground out.The Cougars (14-9) advanced to the finals against Maple Grove (20-2), to whom they lost 2-0 earlier in the tournament. Maple Grove will host the Cougars on Thursday, starting 4 p.m., with two chances to win once.

