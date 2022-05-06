The Centennial Cougars, tied for first place in the Northwest Suburban, rolled past Totino-Grace 11-1 Thursday in Fridley, banging out 14 hits.
Montana Miller pitched all six innings, allowing three hits and one walk, with two strikeouts, picking up her first win for the Cougars (8-2).
Brooke Helseth was 3-for-4 with a double, stole two bases, and knocked in three runs. Alexa Just was 3-for-5 (three runs), Lily Gilmore 2-for-2 (two RBI’s), Jordan Lemire 1-for-2 (two walks, two runs) and Riley O’Connell 2-for-3 (RBI).
Totino-Grace is 1-9.
In the NWSC, Blaine, Centennial and Champlin Park are all 8-1, and Maple Grove is 8-2. The Cougars lone loss was to Maple Grove 3-2. They handed Champlin its lone loss 5-0 and have not played Champlin Park yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.