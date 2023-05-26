Centennial has won its first two Section 5AAAA games, over Irondale 9-2 on Tuesday and Champlin Park 1-0 on Thursday.
The Cougars (13-8) now face top-seeded Maple Grove (19-2) in the upper-bracket semifinal matchup of 2-0 teams on Friday, 4:30 p.m., in Maple Grove. The Crimson beat the Cougars 6-0 in conference play.
Against Irondale, Riley O’Connell threw a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Jordan Lemire was 2-for-4 with a double and knocked in three runs, giving the senior first baseman 26 RBI’s for the season. Also punching two hits were Celsi Burn (two RBI’s), Peyton Corbin, Adrianna Thomas, Allison Hemming (two runs), and O’Connell.
Against Champlin Park, O’Connell twirled a five-hit shutout with one walk and struck out seven. The Cougars had just five hits off Marissa Rothenberge but two of them were doubles in the fifth, by Adrianna Thomas and Celsi Burns, producing the lone run of the game. It was Burns’ third game-winning RBI in the last five games.
