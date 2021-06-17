Softball: Cougars take 3rd in state with win over Chanhassen

The Centennial Cougars claimed third place in the state with a 6-3 victory over Chanhassen to close an exceptional season on Wednesday.
Helene Krage and Abby Lohse each slammed a two-run home run for the Cougars and Maisy Dockendorf picked up the victory with relief from Krage in the Class AAAA tournament third-place game in North Mankato.
The Cougars, coached by Rick Thomas, finished 23-2. In their other state games, they defeated Hopkins 5-3 and lost to eventual champion Rosemount 8-3. Rosemount beat Forest Lake 5-1 in the championship game.
Centennial beat a Minnesota Gophers recruit, Sydney Schwartz, scoring six runs off her (three unearned) in six innings, Schwartz had eight strikeouts and no walks.
Krage doubled home a run in the first inning. She singled in the fourth and Lohse followed with a home run to right field for a 3-2 lead. Krage homered in the fifth inning to cap a three-run burst after Bryn Ruberg doubled home a run.
Dockendorf twirled 5 1/3 innings, giving up six hits, four walks and three runs, striking out three. Krage got the last five outs, four by strikeout.
Krage was 5-for-10 with two homers, a double and five RBI’s in the tournament. Lohse also homered twice while going 3-for-10 with three RBI’s.
The Cougars have finished third in their only two state softball tournaments. The 2017 team did the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.