The Centennial Cougars, making their third state tournament appearance, are seeded No. 5 in Class 4A and will open against No. 4 Forest Lake.
The pairings are No. 1 White Bear Lake (21-3) vs. Lakeville South (15-10), No. 4 Forest Lake (19-5) vs. No. 5 Centennial (18-5), No. 2 Brainerd (24-0) vs East Ridge (17-7), and No. 3 Chanhassen (21-1) vs. Hopkins (17-1).
All four games will start 9 a.m. at Caswell Field in North Mankato.
The semifinals will be played at 3 p.m. Thursday. First-round losers will play in consolation at the same time. The Cougars will face White Bear Lake or Lakeville South.
On Friday, the fifth-place game will start 9 a.m., the third-place game 11 a.m. and the championship set 1 p.m.
The Cougars got through Section 5AAAA with four shutouts, three of them 1-0 wins, two of those over Maple Grove.
Unlike many teams who go with one pitcher, the Cougars have two stellar arms in senior Helene Krage (8-2 record, 1.24 ERA) and freshman Riley O’Connell (9-1 and 0.50).
"To not give up a run during sections says a lot of our pitching and defense," coach Rick Thomas said. "We were solid in both areas throughout sections ... If we can keep that up while in State, it gives us a chance to do some great things."
Top hitters are catcher Bryn Ruhberg (.446 average, 18 RBI’s), O’Connell (.385), Krage (.302, 13 RBI’s) and shortstop Alexa Just (.302, 21 runs). The Cougars are making their third state appearance; they placed third in 2019 and 2021.
Forest Lake is playing in its 17th state tournament and fourth in a row Section 7AAAA beating Blaine 12-0 and Anoka 9-0. The Rangers also use two hurlers: Hannah Tong (8-2 and 1.14) and Avery Muellner (9-3 and 1.18). They’ve got a couple big hitters in Bethany Weiss (.535 average, five homers, 29 RBI’s) and Grace Frechette (.500, two homers, 26 RBI’s. Tong is hitting .370 with three homers, Bailey Thomas .356, and Mary Landherr .353.
Rosemount, the defending state champion and No. 1 ranked team, lost two of three games to East Ridge in Section 3AAAA.
