The Centennial Cougars, coming off a third-place finish in the 2021 state tournament, opened the 2022 season beating the Park Center Pirates 9-0 at home Monday. Riley O’Connell pitched five no-hit innings, striking out 13. Montana Miller threw the last two innings, allowing one hit. Helene Krage went 3-for-4 with a triple and knocked in three runs. Adrianna Them was 2-for-4 with two RBI’s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.