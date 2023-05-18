Centennial scored twice in the last of the seventh on a clutch hit by Celsi Burn to defeat Tartan 3-2 in their regular-season finale home Wednesday evening. Trailing 2-1, the Cougars rallied with four singles, by Brooke Helsreth, Adrianna Thomas, Kendal Cochran (RBI) and Celsi Burn (RBI) for the walk-off win. Riley O’Connell pitched in and out of trouble, allowing six hits and seven walks, striking out seven, to earn the win. Burn was 3-for-4 with a double. Centennial finished the regular season 11-8 including 7-5 in the Northwest Suburban. Tartan is 8-10.

