Centennial scored twice in the last of the seventh to defeat Rogers 4-3 on Thursday. In the rally, Lily Gilmore walked, Alexa Just singled, both advanced on a wild pitch, and they were driven home on singles by Bryn Ruberg and Brooke Helseth, all against Rogers reliever Lauren Freeborn. Helseth was 3-for-4, Just 2-for-4 (RBI), and Ruberg 2-for-3. Riley O’Connell pitched the distance, giving up six hits and two walks, striking out eight. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.