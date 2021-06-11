Softball: Cougars rally for 8-inning win over Crimson, head for state

The No. 2 ranked Centennial softball team is state-bound after fending off Maple Grove’s upset bid 4-3 in eight innings in the Section 5AAAA finals Thursday.
With two chances to win once, the Cougars almost had to go to a second game on a beastly hot afternoon at home, but scored twice in the seventh inning to catch up 3-3, then scored the game-winner in the eighth via a throwing error.
“We were playing our worst game all year. We made four errors. We couldn’t field a bunt,” said coach Rick Thomas. “We finally caught fire in the seventh.”
Centennial takes a 21-1 record into the state Class AAAA tournament starting Tuesday at Mankato.
Helene Krage pitched all eighth innings, striking out eight, giving up three unearned runs, while knocking in two runs with a solo homer and a single.
Down 3-1 in the seventh against Crimson hurler Bella Daniels, the Cougars got something going with a single by Maddy Ringen.
Pinch-runner Maisy Dockendorf stole second base. Krage followed with a single to drive Dockendorf home, and took second on the throw home. Alyssa Schumacher, courtesy runner for Krage, scored the tying run on a single by Adrianna Thomas with one out.
Krage got the Crimson out 1-2-3 in the eighth. In the lower half, Bryn Ruberg walked, and scored all the way from first base for the game-winner when the Crimson third baseman fielded Abby Lohse and threw the ball past the first baseman. The space down the right field line is massive and the outfielder was not able to retrieve the ball in time to keep Ruberg from scoring.
The game was moved from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to temperatures expected to be in the high 90’s in the afternoon. It was still over 90 when they started.
Each team was limited to six hits, with Krage 2-for-3 for the Cougars and Dorothy Dueck 3-for-4 with a run and RBI for the Crimson.
The Cougars beat Maple Grove 14-3 in conference play when the Crimson, who finished 16-7, were short-handed with Covid issues. The Cougars nipped the Crimson 1-0 earlier in the sectional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.