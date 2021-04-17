Centennial beat Champlin Park 1-0 in their opener a home Thursday, scoring a run without a hit in the last of the seventh. Helene Krage pitched six shutout innings, striking out seven. She struck out three batters in the first inning after the Rebels loaded the bases with no outs. Missy Dockendorf pitched one inning. Riley Lonhardt pitched for Champlin, allowing just two hits and two walks, and one unearned run.
Latest News
- Softball: Bears stymie Cretin-DH 2-1
- Softball: Cougars nip Champlin 1-0 in opener
- Girls lacrosse: Mahtomedi tops Bears 10-4 in opener
- Baseball: Rogers fans 13 as Mustangs top Irondale 2-1 for first win
- Boys basketball: Bears’ Raheem, Janicki are all-SEC again
- Tennis: Zephyrs lose to Edina 7-0, beat South St. Paul 7-0
- Baseball: Mustangs lose opener to Roseville 6-4
- Softball: Bears top Mounds View 6-3 in opener
Most Popular
Articles
- Anoka County has several projects on docket for 2021
- End of era for Kohler Mix family
- Not your average cup of joe
- Racist messages prompt high school walkout in solidarity with Black students
- Habitat for Humanity store celebrates Earth Day
- Theater receives generous gift from Johnson & Johnson matriarch
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Giant chicken crosses state lines
- North + South = One expansive high school
- Nature photographer soars with new exhibit
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.