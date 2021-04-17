Centennial beat Champlin Park 1-0 in their opener a home Thursday, scoring a run without a hit in the last of the seventh. Helene Krage pitched six shutout innings, striking out seven. She struck out three batters in the first inning after the Rebels loaded the bases with no outs. Missy Dockendorf pitched one inning. Riley Lonhardt pitched for Champlin, allowing just two hits and two walks, and one unearned run.

