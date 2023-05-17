Andover stymied Centennial 3-2 in the conference finale Tuesday evening at Centennial with a solid game by each pitcher. Andover’s Kaelyn Polzin spaced out seven hits and two walks, striking out 10, for the win. Centennial’s Riley O’Connell gave up eight hits and three walks, striking out three. Centennial trailed 3-0 before Jordan Lemire singled home two runs in the fifth inning. Adalyn Farber had a two-run single for Andover. Maia Johnson was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Centennial is 10-8 overall and finished 7-5 in conference. Andover is 11-7 and 8-4. The conference champion was Maple Grove at 12-0. Centennial will host Tartan on Wednesday to close the regular season.

