Helene Krage tossed a two-hit shutout as Centennial handed Anoka its first loss 1-0 on a chilly Monday (39 degrees at gamete). The senior right-hander struck out five and walked two, while Anoka’s Avery Wuollet limited the Cougars to five hits. The lone run scored in the first with Bryn Ruberg’s single sending home Alexa Just. Brooke Helseth was 2-for-3. Centennial is 4-1, Anoka 3-1.

