Undefeated St. Anthony Village tumbled Centennial 9-0 on Friday evening, belting three home runs, in a duel of highly ranked teams. SAV is 15-0 and ranked No. 4 in Class 3A. Centennial is 12-3 and ranked No. 6 in Class 4A. Huskies pitcher Ellie Peterson held the Cougars to four hits and struck out 13. Tuscany Ballot was 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBI’s and Anaya Boseman hit a two-run homer. Montana Miller pitched for the Cougars.
Commented
