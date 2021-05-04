In a clash of unbeaten teams, the Centennial Cougars (9-0) pummeled the Maple Grove Crimson (5-1) in five innings, 14-3, Monday in Maple Grove. Helene Krage, who normally doesn’t bat when not pitching, blasted four hits, including a homer, and drove home five runs, while Maisy Dockendorf pitched the distance. Also belting home runs were Bryn Ruberg (2-for-3, RBI) and Ella Fidler (2-for-4, two RBIs, three runs). Abby Lohse was 2-for-4 (two RBIs, two runs), Syd Chiapetta 2-for-3 (two RBIs, two runs), Maddy Ringen 2-for-4 (RBI, two runs), and Adrianna Thomas 2-for-3). Dockendorf gave up three hits and five walks, striking out three. Crimson starter Isabelle Daniels took the loss.

