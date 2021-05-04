In a clash of unbeaten teams, the Centennial Cougars (9-0) pummeled the Maple Grove Crimson (5-1) in five innings, 14-3, Monday in Maple Grove. Helene Krage, who normally doesn’t bat when not pitching, blasted four hits, including a homer, and drove home five runs, while Maisy Dockendorf pitched the distance. Also belting home runs were Bryn Ruberg (2-for-3, RBI) and Ella Fidler (2-for-4, two RBIs, three runs). Abby Lohse was 2-for-4 (two RBIs, two runs), Syd Chiapetta 2-for-3 (two RBIs, two runs), Maddy Ringen 2-for-4 (RBI, two runs), and Adrianna Thomas 2-for-3). Dockendorf gave up three hits and five walks, striking out three. Crimson starter Isabelle Daniels took the loss.
Latest News
- Middle School students present 'High School Musical Jr.'
- Catch of the week
- Those with experience issue warning: Be Lyme aware
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- High school honors 4-star grad
- Mahtomedi ‘bird girl’ keeps an eye on the swamp
- A pandemic love story: Author Q & A
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- Project and inadequate notice irks Lino Lakes and Centerville residents
- Eighth-grade entrepreneur hopes for a bite of the laundry market
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Baseball: Mounds View swipes 10 bases in 7-6 win over Blaine
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Special delivery: Doctor brings family full circle
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- SOS Office Furniture will open in Vadnais Heights this June
- ‘The Dance’ marks Centennial students’ return to the stage
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 8
-
May 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.