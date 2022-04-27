Centennial beat Osseo 10-0 on five innings on a cold Tuesday evening, improving to 5-1. Riley O’Connell pitched, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Helene Krage was 2-for-3 (two RBI’s), Kendall Seidenkranz 2-for-2 (two RBI’s), Lily Gilmore 2-for-2 (two runs) and Bryn Ruhberg 1-for-3 (two RBI’s).

