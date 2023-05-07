Centennial took a 10-0 lead after two innings and defeated Coon Rapids 12-7 on Friday. The Cougars (5-5) had 13 hits against the Cardinals (0-11). Jordan Lemire was 2-for-4 with a double and knocked in three runs. Celsi Burn was 3-for-4 (two runs), Lily Gilmore 1-for-2 (RBI), Allison Hamming 1-for-4 (two RBI’s), Lily Renslow 1-for-2 (double, two runs, RBI, two walks), and Adrianna Thomas 1-for-2 (double, walk, RBI). Maggie Olson pitched, allowing 10 hits, two walks, seven runs (four earned) and struck out five.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.