Centennial took a 10-0 lead after two innings and defeated Coon Rapids 12-7 on Friday. The Cougars (5-5) had 13 hits against the Cardinals (0-11). Jordan Lemire was 2-for-4 with a double and knocked in three runs. Celsi Burn was 3-for-4 (two runs), Lily Gilmore 1-for-2 (RBI), Allison Hamming 1-for-4 (two RBI’s), Lily Renslow 1-for-2 (double, two runs, RBI, two walks), and Adrianna Thomas 1-for-2 (double, walk, RBI). Maggie Olson pitched, allowing 10 hits, two walks, seven runs (four earned) and struck out five.
Latest News
- Softball: Cougars clip Coon Rapids 12-7
- Baseball: Chanhassen downs Cougars 8-4
- Baseball: Mahtomedi clips Rocori 7-1
- Softball: Bears down Roseville 10-0
- Zephyrs sign: Underwood to Wake Forest; Bohmert, Johnson to St. John's
- Girls lacrosse: Mahtomedi downs Hastings 16-3
- Boys golf: Cougars in 5th place among 13 in conference race
- Boys golf: Bears 3rd of 22 in Border Battle, 2nd in SEC meet
Most Popular
Articles
- Blaine family overwhelmed by support
- Mahtomedi girl involved in fatal ATV accident
- Washington Square under new ownership
- White Bear Lake level down a foot
- Nominate your favorites for ‘Best Of’ Contest
- Nominate your favorites for ‘Best Of’ Contest
- Mounds View High School presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
- Study will provide a ‘clearer picture’ of future for Highway 61
- Nominate your favorites for ‘Best Of’ Contest
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 7
-
May 10
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 13
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.