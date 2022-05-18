Centennial captured the Northwest Suburban softball championship by winning a showdown with Blaine in the conference finale 5-2 at home on Tuesday evening.
“Great win for the girls, great win for the program,” coach Rick Thomas said.
The Cougars finished 12-1 in conference, repeating as champion after going 13-0 in 2021. Blaine and Maple Grove were each 11-2. Champlin Park was next at 10-3 in the 14-team conference. Centennial’s lone loss came against Maple Grove.
Helene Krage pitched a three-hitter in her return to action after missing six games with a sprained ankle. She struck out seven and allowed just three hits and two walks.
“Helene felt pretty good, although obviously a little ginger while running,” Thomas said.
Celsi Burn delivered another huge hit, crushing a three-run double with two outs in the third inning. The junior backup outfielder in her first year of softball is just 4-for-22 but also socked a walk-off home run in a 3-2 win over Rockford on Saturday evening. Her double Tuesday, on a 1-2 count, after fouling off two pitches, one-hopped the left-field fence and cleared the bases to open a 5-0 lead. Never mind that she got thrown trying to gain third.
“Celsi has really come along,” said Thomas, “and made our lineup a lot deeper.”
The other key factor was an uncharacteristic defensive lapse by Blaine, committing three infield errors that rendered all five runs off Emma Edwards unearned. Edwards allowed just three hits. Two errors in the third led to the first run that inning and helped load the bases for Burn.
Meanwhile, Centennial’s defense sparkled. Center fielder Lily Gilmore made two diving catches after hard runs, in right-center and just behind second base. Krage herself knocked down a line drive that likely would have driven home a run from second base, giving shortstop Alexa Just a chance to scoop up the ball and throw the batter out by a half step for the third out.
Second baseman Adrianna Thomas made a lunging catch for the third out with bases loaded in the fifth after Blaine beat out two high-bouncers for infield singles, producing their lone run, and subsequently loaded the bases.
Centennial (14-4) will close regular season hosting St. Anthony (16-1) on Wednesday. The Cougars will likely be top seed in Section 5AAAAstarting Tuesday.
