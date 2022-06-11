The Centennial Cougars were able to finish the season in the win column, and with a plaque to bring home, defeating East Ridge 4-2 in the state Class 4A consolation final Friday. That was their 20th win against six losses.
“It’s exciting to win your last game. Not many teams get to do that,” said Bryn Ruhberg, senior catcher, who collected five hits and five RBI’s in three state games including her first career home run.
Ruhberg hit a two-run double during a three-run first inning and the Cougars held that unto lead behind pitchers Riley O’Connell and Helene Krage at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
Centennial lost its opening-round game to Forest Lake 6-3, and the Rangers went on to win the championship. The Cougars regrouped to beat Lakeville South 5-3 and then East Ridge.
The Cougars also finished with a victory a year ago when they placed third. Five starters returned from that team: Ruberg, Krage, Alexa Just, Brooke Helseth and Ady Thomas.
“It was obviously disappointing to lose that first game, but, when you can win two of three at the state tournament, two years in a row, that’s pretty good,” said coach Rick Thomas. He added that “more than the wins and losses” they’d remember the friendships and shared experiences.
In the first inning, the Cougars, with one out, got a bunt single from Just and a line drive single by Krage, and both scored when cleanup hitter Ruberg’s sinking line drive to left field got under the lunging outfielder’s glove for a double. Riley O’Connell walked, Thomas bunted the two runners up, and Helseth slapped a single to knock in the third run.
That burst came against Raptor starter Braylon Pantila, who settled down to give up just three more hits and one unearned run the rest of the way.
Just, senior shortstop, contributed another bunt single in the fifth when the Cougars added an insurance run. Both her bunt singles were on high pitches and they were steered into an open spot past the pitcher on the right side.
“That’s exactly where I wanted to place them with the second baseman cheating in,” said Just, adding that she was bunting due to a recent injury.
The Cougars loaded the bases on a walk to Lily Gilmore, Just’s bunt and a single by Krage with none out. Ruhberg hammered the ball but it went right to the third baseman to start a home-first double play, Just scored on an error on the next play, her second run of the game.
O’Connell, Cougar freshman, pitched five shutout innings, allowing one run and three walks, striking out three, for the win. Krage pitched the last two innings. East Ridge got two unearned runs off her in the sixth on a walk, a double by Avery Wukawitz, an error by Just at shortstop, and Kylee Kohout’s sac fly.
Krage, in addition to going 2-for-3 and pitching two innings, contributed a rare unassisted double play while playing first base. East Ridge had runners at second and third in the first inning when Addison Trebel tried to squeeze bunt the run home. Krage deftly fielded the bunt, tagged out the batter, then ran down the baserunner trying to return to third base (with the base occupied by the other runner) and made the tag to end the inning.
“Never seen that before,” laughed coach Thomas.
