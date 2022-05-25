The top-seeded Centennial Cougars coasted to a 15-0 win over the Spring Lake Park Panthers in their Section 5AAAA opener Tuesday at home.
The Northwest Suburban Conference champions collected 17 hits, including three each by Bryn Ruberg (triple, two RBI’s) and Brooke Helseth (double, three RBI’s), and two each by Alexa Just (double, two runs), Jordan Lemire (RBI) and Riley O’Connell (triple, two RBI’s).
O’Connell pitched three innings and Montana Miller one inning, combining for a one-hit shutout.
In other games, No. 2 Maple Grove beat No. 7 Park Center 4-0, No. 3 Champlin Park beat No. 4 Irondale 5-4, and No. 4 Spring Lake Park defeated No. 5 Osseo 12-1.
In upper bracket semifinals on Thursday, Centennial (15-5) will host Spring Lake Park (9-12) at 4:30 p.m. and Maple Grove (14-7) will host Champlin Park (14-7).
