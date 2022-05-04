Centennial rapped 14 hits and defeated Coon Rapids 8-4 on Tuesday in Coon Rapids. Brooke Helseth was 3-for-3 (RBI), Helene Krage 3-for-5 (two doubles, two runs) Lily Gilmore was 3-for-5, Bryn Ruberg 2-for-4 (double, two RBIs), and Lily Cummans 2-for-4 (three RBI’s). Montana Miller pitched four innings, giving up four runs. Krage pitched three scoreless innings, striking out nine. Ryan Vellum had three of Coon Rapids’ 10 hits. Centennial is 7-2, Coon Rapids 1-8.

