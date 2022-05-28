Centennial broke up a no-hitter in the last of the seventh, then scored the game’s lone run on a bases-loaded walk, to defeat Maple Grove 1-0 in a pivotal Section 5AAAA game Friday evening.
That was the Cougars’ second 1-0 win in two days — they sneaked past Spring Lake Park on Thursday — and put them in the drivers seat for a return trip to the state tournament. They’re now idle until Thursday and will have two chances to win once after four other teams battle for the other spot.
Maple Grove’s Maddie Whilm was masterful for six innings, allowing no hits one walk, and striking out 13 batters. The junior right-hander had beaten the Cougars 3-2 on April 19, the lone conference loss for the Northwest Suburban champions.
“She is one heckuva pitcher — as good as they come,” marveled Rick Thomas, Centennial coach. “We tried to get some bunts down in the sixth, just to put the ball in place and try make something happen.”
Centennial used both their ace right-handers, freshman Riley O’Connell for four innings and senior Helene Krage for three, to held the Crimson scoreless with a combined three-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts.
In the seventh, Alexa Just led off with a sharp ground ball single through the hole to right field for the first hit.
Thomas called for a steal and Just was thrown out by Crimson catcher Ava Ihle on a very close play.
But Just’s hit seemed to break the spell as Whilm walked the next batter on a 3-2 count, gave up a ground single up the middle by Bryn Ruberg, then walked two more batters, also on 3-2 counts, to force home the run with one out. Adrianna Thomas drew the final walk on a high, outside pitch, sending home courtesy runner Callie Casura, touching off a joyous celebration at the plate.
Krage went all seven innings against Spring Lake Park, firing a one-hit shutout with one walk and 11 strikeouts. The lone run came in the fifth a sacrifice fly by Ruhberg that scored Lily Gilmore. The Cougars had six hits.
“Riley and Helene came to me and said, what’s the plan?” said Thomas, referring to pitching duties the next night. They decided to go tag-team. “We hoped to get three out of Riley and we got four.”
The Cougars have shut out all three section opponents in four days, starting with a 15-0 win over Robbinsdale Cooper on Tuesday. O’Connell hurled three innings in that one.
