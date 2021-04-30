The unbeaten Centennial Cougars routed Park Center 16-0 Thursday on the Pirates’ field. Maisy Dockendorf allowed no hits and no walks while striking out seven, and 2-for-3 with three RBI’s at the plate. Maddy Ringen drove home five runs with a home run, double and single in three at-bats. The Cougars (7-0) had 15 hits and six walks. Ella Fidler was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs. Abby Lohse was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI’s. Maisey Dockendorf was 2-for-3 with three RBI’s. Syd Chiappetta was 2-for-3 with two runs. The Pirates are 0-6.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.