Helene Krage was winning pitcher and was 2-for-2 plus two walks.

 Bruce Strand

Helen Krage led unbeaten Centennial to a 12-4 win over Osseo at home on Tuesday evening. Krage pitched the distance, striking out 14, allowing three hits and two walks, and got on base four times with a single, double and two walks, knocking in one run. The Cougars (5-0) had six hits and 12 walks. Bryn Ruberg was 1-for-2 with a walk and scored three runs. Alexa Just was 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and an RBI.

