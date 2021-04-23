Centennial pummeled Rogers 9-0 in a clash of unbeaten teams Thursday in Rogers. The Cougars (4-0) had two solo homers, by Abby Lohse and Ella Fidler, among nine hits. Helene Krage fired six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing just three hits and two walks, and had a single and two RBI’s at the plate. Maisy Dockendorf finished with a three-strikeout inning. Maddy Ringen was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Roger is now 4-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.