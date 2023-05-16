Centennial had just four hits, but two of them were home runs, and they edged St. Anthony Village 5-4 in eight innings at home Monday. Jordan Lemire blasted a solo homer in the last of the seventh to tie the score 4-4. Celsi Burn connected for another solo shot in the eighth for the game-winner. Lily Cummans delivered a two-run single in the fifth, tying the score 2-2. Maggie Olson pitched all eight innings, allowing 10 hits but no walks, striking out three, to get the win. Centennial is 10-7 and the Huskies are 11-3.

